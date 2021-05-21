STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Call off 'The Family Man 2' web series for portraying LTTE as terrorists: NTK's Seeman

According to Seeman, the web series story revolves around an Eelam - in Sri Lanka- a woman who is portrayed as a militant.

Published: 21st May 2021 03:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2021 03:44 PM   |  A+A-

Samantha Akkineni in a still from 'The Family Man' season 2 (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

Samantha Akkineni in a still from 'The Family Man' season 2 (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By IANS

CHENNAI: Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) Founder Seeman on Friday demanded calling off the Amazon Prime web series 'The Family Man 2' as it portrays Tamils as vicious and the Liberation Tiger for Tamil Eelam (LTTE) as terrorists.

In a statement issued here Seeman said that the trailer of the web series 'The Family Man 2' is shocking.

"The series seeks to intentionally portray the LTTE as terrorists and Tamils as vicious people. It is no coincidence that Chennai has been chosen as the location," Seeman said.

According to him, the web series story revolves around an Eelam - in Sri Lanka- woman who is portrayed as a militant.

"The colour of her dress resembles that of an LTTE uniform, with dialogues referring to links between the militant group and the Pakistani ISI," Seeman said.

"In a situation where 2 lakh Tamils in Eelam have been slaughtered by the tyranny of Sinhala chauvinism, the attempt to portray the Tamils as terrorists through a web series that stand as the greatest democrats and seeking justice in the international forums through moral and legal struggle is highly condemnable," Seeman added.

According to him as soon as the trailer of the series, which was created to mislead Tamils, was released, Tamils all over the world have been registering their condemnation with great anger.

Urging the web series be banned, Seeman said that already, the films such as "Inam" and "Madras Cafe" that portray Tamils in a wrong manner were refrained from screening in theatres due to widespread opposition.

WATCH TRAILER HERE:

TAGS
The Family Man season 2 The Family Man NTK Seeman LTTE Liberation Tiger for Tamil Eelam
