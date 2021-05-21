Megha Ramaswamy looks back at ‘odd squadding’

By Express News Service

What Are The Odds, a Netflix film about a day in the lives of two teenagers from Mumbai, turned one today. The film is directed by Megha Ramaswamy and stars Yashaswini Dayama, Karanvir Malhotra and Abhay Deol.

Reminiscing about the film’s journey, Megha shares, “One Year since our bundle of many joys saw the light of day! It has really been a year full of odd squadding. If there was something that kept us hopeful, it was love."

She gushes about the fan art that has poured in for the film. “Every day the outpour of many people/artists creating their piece of art using stills from the film, writing poems, singing covers... it still feels surreal! We are all such a close knit community of friends now. I am thankful I got an opportunity to work with a wonderful cast and crew! ”

Yashaswini remembers the busy run-up to the film’s release. “It just feels like yesterday that we were promoting this film, recording bytes, doing our press rounds and adapting to Work From Home. And here we are, one year to release but still at home. These are very challenging times and we are all trying to get by.”