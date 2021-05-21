STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Neena Gupta's autobiography 'Sach Kahun Toh' to release on June 14

From her time at National School of Drama to moving to Mumbai in the 80s and her single parenthood, the book will share Gupta's life story in the most "unapologetically honest" manner.

Published: 21st May 2021 02:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2021 02:20 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Neena Gupta

Bollywood actress Neena Gupta (File photo | A Suresh Kumar, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Veteran actor-director Neena Gupta's tell-all autobiography "Sach Kahun Toh" will hit the stands on June 14, publisher Penguin Random House India announced on Friday.

From her time at National School of Drama (NSD) to moving to Bombay (Mumbai) in the 80s and her single parenthood, the book will share Gupta's life story in the most "unapologetically honest" manner.

"She details the big milestones in her life, her unconventional pregnancy and single parenthood, and a successful second innings in Bollywood," the publisher said in a statement.

ALSO READ | Actors now have chance to choose stuff that's 'hatke': Neena Gupta on playing nonagenarian in 'Sardar Ka Grandson'

The book addresses issues like casting couch, film industry politics, and also talks about what it takes for a young actor to survive without a godfather or guide.

"Sach Kahun Toh is a candid, self-deprecating portrait of the person behind the persona, detailing her life's many choices, her battles against stereotypes, then and now, and how she may not be as unconventional as people think her to be," the publisher added.

Gupta also shared the release date of her book on her Instagram page.

"I thought in these very difficult and gloomy times, when we are stuck at home, we are sad and anxious, may be my book will help you tide some of the tough days," the actor said in a video message she posted on the social media platform.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Neena Gupta Neena Gupta autobiography Sach Kahun Toh book Neena Gupta films
India Matters
Dr AK Banerji who served at AIIMS' neurosurgery department for 30 years, said that the drug was reasonably effective on cancer.
'DRDO's drug was effective on brain cancer patients, can't say about Covid-19'
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Soumya Sinha)
Covid culpability: A conspiracy of silence
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Credit card, passport details of 45 lakh flyers leaked in massive Air India data breach
(Representational Image)
Funds for start-ups offering indigenous solutions to Covid crisis 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister MK Stalin seen arriving at the Secretariat for Cabinet meeting in this file photo. (EPS | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
CM MK Stalin announces extension of full lockdown for another week in TN from May 24
Palestinian municipal workers clean the streets following a cease-fire reached after an 11-day war between Gaza's Hamas rulers and Israel. (Photo | AP)
Explained: How Israel and Hamas finally agreed to cease fire to end bloody 11-day war
Gallery
Cristiano Ronaldo wins this round. Lionel Messi took 188 games to reach 100 goals for Barcelona since he debuted at a very young age among many stalwarts at the Catalan club and never left. Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of reaching the 100-goal milestone from just 105 games for the Los Blancos tops the chart to date and the Portugal great once again broke into the top-10 by taking just 131 games to reach the three-figure mark for Juventus. Here are the 10 players who currently holds the record of scoring 100 goals for a club. (Photos | AP)
Top 10 fastest players to reach 100 goals at a club: Leo Messi misses out as Cristiano Ronaldo makes it twice | Cavani, Lewandowski, Mbappe among others
HOW IS WHITE FUNGUS DIFFERENT FROM BLACK FUNGUS? While the Black fungus is called the Mucormycosis, White fungus is also known as candidiasis. Steroid treatment can cause white fungal infection in Covid patients while unsterile use of oxygen cylinders can
White Fungus outbreak updates: What we know so far about the infection 'deadlier' than Black Fungus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp