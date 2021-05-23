STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Challenging but very satisfying': Kriti Sanon celebrates seven years in Bollywood

Kriti has become a household name as a leading actress of the industry, who has given memorable characters like 'Bitti', 'Dimpy', 'Ishita', 'Parvati Bai' and 'Rashmi' among many others.

Published: 23rd May 2021 02:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2021 02:14 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By ANI

MUMBAI: With 7 years to the release of her Tiger Shroff co-starrer film 'Heropanti', Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon on Sunday marked the milestone of completing 7 years in the industry. The 30-year-old actor currently has one of the best line-ups in the industry with 7 big-budget films to her name, which shows how far Sanon has come in such a short span of time.

Expressing excitement about her upcoming films, the 'Luka Chuppi' star shares, "As an actor, I crave to get diverse roles to be able to explore sides and worlds that I haven't done before. I'm fortunate to have gotten opportunities in such different genres."

She adds, "It's challenging but very satisfying and I hope I'm able to do justice to all. I am probably in the most exciting phase of my career so far."

Kriti has become a household name as a leading actress of the industry, who has given memorable characters like 'Bitti', 'Dimpy', 'Ishita', 'Parvati Bai' and 'Rashmi' among many others in this short period of time and now she is set to give many more new characters, each with its own unique style and avatar as her line-up of the film suggests.

From the role of 'Sita' in the mythology drama 'Adipurush' with South superstar Prabhas, to a glamorous and grunge role in the action flick 'Jassi in Ganapath', none of her upcoming characters seem alike at all. She will also be seen in a horror flick for the first time in 'Bhediya' with Varun Dhawan.

Sanon will also be leading the film, 'Mimi' on her own shoulders completely where she will be seen playing a mother. The actor also has 'Bachchan Pandey' with Akshay Kumar and quirky comedy 'Hum Do Hamaare Do' pairing with Rajkummar Rao besides another unannounced film in her kitty.

