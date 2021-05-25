Urvashi Rautela relaunches YouTube channel for Covid-19 relief

By Express News Service

Urvashi Rautela recently made her international debut with the album Versace Baby alongside Egyptian actor Mohamed Ramadan. Urvashi contributed her earnings from the venture to Covid-19 relief funds and The Palestine Red Crescent Society.

As the covid-19 pandemic continues to rage, Urvashi has decided to restart her channel on YouTube. She will be donating all earnings from the channel to various relief work.

On the work front, Urvashi will be making her Tamil debut with a big-budget Tamil film. She will be playing the role of a microbiologist and an IITian.

Urvashi will also appear in the bilingual thriller Black Rose, along with the Hindi remake of Thirutu Payale 2. In Bollywood, Urvashi is starring in the web series Inspector Avinash alongside Randeep Hooda. The show is based on the true story of super cop Avinash Mishra.