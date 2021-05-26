Richa Chadha launches new social media initiative, The Kindry

By Express News Service

Richa Chadha has started a new social media initiative called The KINDry. Co-founded by Krishan Jagota, The KINDry aims to create a community of everyday heroes and celebrate them through positivity and sharing of stories.Richa was inspired by the news of a man returning the medicines he’d stolen with a simple note that read ‘sorry i didn’t know these are Corona medicines’.

“I was moved that a person, who’d stolen something in desperation had so much heart and integrity that they returned it,” Richa shares.“I don’t want to tell people to ‘be positive’ and ignore the painful reality of pain, trauma and loss. That is nothing but toxic positivity. At the same time, The KINDry will not be about fluffy pink clouds and unicorns, but incidents actually happening around us which don’t get amplified as much as they ought to. People also deserve to hear stories of real life heroes.”

While responding to SOS appeals on social media, Richa realized that ordinary citizens were working to procure life-saving drugs, beds and oxygen for people they’ve never met.“We have seen a truly bipartisan effort, where temporarily people have forgotten even their ideological differences and come through to help each other. This gives me hope and I want to share these hopeful stories which are rooted in reality. We must deliberately amplify the good, to ease the pain of real news. It is clear that what will see us through this phase, is the kindness of strangers.”

The page will also be used for crowdfunding partnerships to possibly provide aid and encouragement to heroes.“Apart from this, we’d even like to create content—short films, feature films, songs, podcasts—that inspire empathy not just to Indians but to the whole world. Over time, I hope this will build a society where people are encouraged to be kinder to one another,” Richa shares.

