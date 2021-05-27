STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Alia Bhatt to back series spreading awareness about COVID-19 vaccines

Titled 'The Intersection: Vaccinate India', the series is a collaboration between Bhatt's production house Eternal Sunshine Productions and podcast network Audiomatic.

Published: 27th May 2021 12:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2021 12:19 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor-producer Alia Bhatt on Wednesday announced a five-part series as an attempt to disseminate authentic information about COVID-19 vaccines amid "myths and rumours that are exchanged on social media".

Titled "The Intersection: Vaccinate India", the series is a collaboration between Bhatt's production house Eternal Sunshine Productions and podcast network Audiomatic. "Even though the vaccines are here, some of us are still hesitant.A great deal of this hesitancy is due to misinformation, myths and rumours that are exchanged on social media and other messaging platforms," the 28-year-old actor says in the video shared on her official Twitter page.

She said that the series is an effort to learn more about the vaccines through "reliable sources and make the most informed choice about getting vaccinated". "The Intersection", which debuts Thursday, will see renowned doctors and global health activists sharing data and facts around COVID-19 vaccines.

"I hope this series will help address some of your concerns around the vaccines," Bhatt, who will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Gangubai Kathiawadi", further says in the video. The first episode of the series will be available in a podcast and video format.

India on Wednesday reported 2,08,921 COVID-19 infections, pushing the overall tally of cases to 2,71,57,795, as the country conducted 22,17,320 coronavirus tests, its highest-ever in a day, according to Union Health Ministry data.

Alia Bhatt COVID19 Coronavirus COVID vaccine Eternal Sunshine Productions
