STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

'Dirty joke' against Mayawati: Actor Randeep Hooda removed as ambassador of UN's environmental treaty

Hooda has been under fire since Wednesday when a nine-year-old video of him making a "joke", which social media users termed casteist and sexist, went viral online.

Published: 28th May 2021 03:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2021 04:29 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Randeep Hooda has been removed as the ambassador of Convention for the Conservation of Migratory Species of Wild Animals (CMS), United Nation's environmental treaty, following the controversy over his derogatory comments against Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati.

Hooda has been under fire since Wednesday when a nine-year-old video of him making a "joke", which social media users termed casteist and sexist, went viral online.

The 43-second-clip from an event organised by a media house in 2012 resurfaced when a Twitter user shared it.

The video has Hooda cracking a joke and then laughing along with the audience.

FULL REPORT: Randeep Hooda cracks sexist, casteist 'joke' against Mayawati in old video, gets slammed

In a statement posted on its website, CMS said the organisation finds the comments in the video to be "offensive" and Hooda will no longer serve as the ambassador for them.

"The CMS Secretariat finds the comments made in the video to be offensive, and they do not reflect the values of the CMS Secretariat or the United Nations," the statement read.

"Mr.Hooda no longer serves as a CMS ambassador," it added.

The actor was appointed as the CMS Ambassador for Migratory Species in February 2020 for three years.

While CMS is a treaty of the United Nations, the statement clarified that it is separate from both the UN Secretariat and the UN Environment Programme and the only entity for which Hooda served as a brand ambassador was CMS.

The 44-year-old actor is facing a lot of criticism, both on and off internet, with many asking him to apologies for his remarks against the former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh.

On Friday, #ArrestRandeepHooda was trending as Twitter users demanded for legal action against the "Radhe" actor.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Randeep Hooda Mayawati UN sexism sexist comment racist comment
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre)
Reality vs Rhetoric: Decoding the smear India campaign
Ministry of Home Affairs (Photo | ANI)
Centre invites petition for citizenship from non-Muslim migrants
Representational Image.
New born baby tests Covid positive despite mother being negative in UP
FM Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Rising prices are singeing Covid-battered India, Madame Finance Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representationsl purpose only (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
'Monsoon likely to reach Kerala by May 31', predicts IMD
Corona Goddess: Temple dedicated for ‘Corona Devi’ in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore
Gallery
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following the 'Koode' actor's decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell vict
Prithviraj vs BJP IT Cell?: 'Save Lakshadweep' campaign gets louder as Mollywood reacts to cyber-attack against actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp