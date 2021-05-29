STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Actress Yuvika Chaudhary booked by Haryana police over 'casteist slur' in her video

The video of Yuvika Chaudhary in which allegedly using a casteist slur went viral on social media on May 25, sparking an uproar.

Published: 29th May 2021 04:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2021 04:06 PM   |  A+A-

The complaint was made to Hansi Superintendent of Police Nikita Ahlawat on May 26 in this regard, the police said. (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

HISAR: Actress Yuvika Chaudhary has been booked by the Haryana Police on a complaint by a Dalit rights activist for allegedly using a casteist slur in a video that went viral on social media.

Police registered an FIR against the actress under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act on Friday evening, according to an official.

In his complaint, Dalit rights activist Rajat Kalsan alleged that the actress made some derogatory and objectionable remarks about the Scheduled Caste community in the video, a copy of which he handed over to the police.

The complaint was made to Hansi Superintendent of Police Nikita Ahlawat on May 26 in this regard, the police said on Saturday.

The video of Chaudhary in which allegedly using a casteist slur went viral on social media on May 25, sparking an uproar.

The former "Bigg Boss" contestant soon took to Twitter to issue an apology, saying she did not know the meaning of the said word.

After a formal investigation by the cyber cell, an FIR was lodged against Yuvika Chaudhary at Hansi city police station.

The FIR has been registered under the relevant section of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, said the Station House Officer of Hansi city police station.

