STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Jacqueline Fernandez to reunite with Badshah for new track 'Paani Paani'

Badshah took to his Instagram handle on Monday and shared the cover art of the song featuring him and Jacqueline. Going by the look of the song, the chemistry between the pair seems crackling.

Published: 31st May 2021 07:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2021 03:21 PM   |  A+A-

Cover art of Badshah's song 'Paani Paani' featuring Jacqueline Fernandez. (Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: After the massive success of 'Genda Phool' music video, Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez is collaborating once again with Badshah and Aastha Gill for yet another song titled, 'Paani Paani'.

Badshah took to his Instagram handle on Monday and shared the cover art of the song featuring him and Jacqueline. Going by the look of the song, the chemistry between the pair seems crackling.

In the caption, he wrote, "I wish you knew what's coming. @jacquelinef143 @aasthagill @saregama_official @badboyshah @adityadevmusic THE BIGGEST FUCKING ANTHEM. No jokes. No cap."

Earlier Jacqueline had shared the first poster of the song. Along with it, she wrote, "Here we go again #PAANIPAANI @saregama_official @aasthagill @badboyshah."

The poster shared by her consisted of the words 'Paani Paani' written in golden bold letters. Ironically, the words which mean water were also placed on the background of a heated desert with warm shades of yellow and orange.

'Paani Paani' has been written, composed, and sung by Badshah, along with Gill, and features the beautiful Jacqueline in its video, which has been shot in the exotic locales of Jaisalmer. The song will be out soon on Saregama.

Jacqueline and Badshah created magic last year with their song 'Genda Phool' which became the fourth most-watched video on YouTube across the world. This is Jacqueline's second collaboration with Badshah, while this song will be Badshah's and Gill's fourth song together after 'DJ Wale Babu', 'Buzz' and 'Heartless'.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Jacqueline recently entertained the viewers with her dancing skills as she made a special appearance in the song 'Dil De Diya' from Salman Khan's movie 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai'. She also has films like 'Bachchan Pandey', 'Bhoot Police', 'Attack', 'Cirkus', and 'Ram Setu' in the pipeline.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jacqueline Fernandez Badshah Paani Paani Genda phool
India Matters
A health official displays a Covishield vaccine. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Stick to two-dose protocol for Covishield, no mixing of vaccines anytime now: VK Paul
The dry swab RT-PCR test does not show variance from standard testing method. (Photo | PIB)
CCMB’s dry swab test cheaper, results akin to RT-PCR tests: Scientists
Representational image (Photo | PTI)
Amid hesitancy towards testing, Chennai officials assure home isolation if kids turn Covid +ve
A health worker collects sample for Covid test during lockdown, in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Hospitals in Delhi record lowest Covid admissions in nearly two months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational Image. (File Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
China reports world's first human case of H10N3 bird flu
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
One month after Mamata's victory, turncoats want to ditch BJP to return to TMC
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp