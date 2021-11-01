STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Birthday wishes pour in for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Published: 01st November 2021 06:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2021 06:47 PM   |  A+A-

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. (Photo | EPS)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Bollywood diva Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turned 48 years old on Monday and several members of the film industry took to their social media handles to extend their wishes for the gorgeous birthday girl.

Anushka Sharma posted a beautiful picture of Aishwarya on her Instagram Story and wrote, "Happy birthday Aishwarya! Wishing you love and light always."

Madhuri Dixit also took to her Instagram Story and shared a cute picture of Aaradhya hugging her mother.

Along with it, Madhuri added the message, "Happy birthday to the gorgeous Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Wishing you a happy and healthy life."

Shilpa Shetty Kundra wished Aishwarya by posting a picture in which they can be seen posing with their children -- Viaan and Aaradhya, respectively.

Shilpa further wrote, "Happy birthday to you my dear. Sending good vibes, love and positivity your way."

Rakul Preet Singh also posted a glamourous picture of Aishwarya on her Instagram Story and wrote, "Happy Birthday Aishwarya Ma'am! Wishing you lots of love and abundant health!"

Yesterday, Amitabh Bachchan had expressed his "gracious gratitude" on his blog, for all the birthday wishes for Aishwarya.

Born in Mangalore, Aishwarya has held a prime position under the spotlight since the very inception of her acting career.

She clinched the Miss World crown in 1994 and made her big silver screen debut with 'Iruvar' (1997).

She went on to star in notable films like 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' (1999), 'Taal' (1999), 'Mohabbatein' (2000), 'Devdas' (2002), 'Bride & Prejudice' (2004), 'Dhoom 2' (2006), 'Guru' (2007), 'Jodhaa Akbar' (2008), 'The Pink Panther 2' (2009), 'Raavan' and 'Guzaarish' in 2010.

She tied the knot with actor Abhishek Bachchan in 2007 and the two welcomed their daughter Aaradhya in 2011.

Post-pregnancy, the star took a break from acting and returned to the big screen with films like 'Jazbaa' (2015), 'Sarbjit' (2016), 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' (2016) and 'Fanney Khan' (2018).

Aishwarya will be next seen in Mani Ratnam's directorial 'Ponniyin Selvan'.

