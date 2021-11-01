Jim Sarbh pays tribute to Homi Bhabha on 112th birth anniversary

By Express News Service

Actor Jim Sarbh and SonyLIV have paid tribute to Dr Homi Bhabha on his 112th birth anniversary. Jim essays the preeminent nuclear physicist in Rocket Boys. The show also stars Ishwak Singh as Vikram Sarabhai.

Homi J Bhabha was one of the founders of the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR) and the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC). He pioneered the early wave of nuclear research in independent India. He is widely regarded as the ‘father of the Indian nuclear program’.

Jim Sarbh shares, “If India is a prominent player in nuclear energy today, it is Dr. Homi Jehangir Bhabha and his foresight we need to thank. On his special day today, I am grateful to have the opportunity to play this extraordinary character in Abhay Pannu and SonyLIV’s upcoming show Rocket Boys.

He adds, “Bhabha’s contributions deeply impacted India’s scientific progress, and in the process, the lives of all of us Indians. There are so many reasons to remember him. Experiencing a version of his life in this series has helped me discover the vivid, multifaceted, renaissance man that he was. Charming, exacting, inscrutable, and above all, free. I can’t wait for you to watch him.”

