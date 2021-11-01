Krystle D’Souza joins the cast of 'Visfot'

By Express News Service

Popular television actor Krystle D’Souza, who recently made her Bollywood debut wih Chehre, has been roped in as the female lead for Visfot. The film stars Fardeen Khan and Ritesh Deshmukh in the main roles. The film will be produced by Sanjay Gupta in association with Bhushan Kumar through his production house, T Series Films.

She will be seen as Fardeen Khan’s pair in the film. Priya Bapat is the other female lead. Talking about the film, Krystle says in a statement, “There is no greater thrill as an actor than being called on to be a part of a fantastic script. That’s what this film is for me and I am so incredibly grateful to Bhushan sir and Sanjay sir. The story is such a roller coaster ride filled with twists and turns.” Directed by Kookie Gulati, Visfot is the official remake of Rock, Paper and Scissors, Venezuela’s entry for the Oscars in 2012 under the Best Foreign Language film category.