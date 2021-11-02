STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Akshay Kumar recreates 'Jai-Veeru' moment with director Rohit Shetty

Taking to Instagram, Akshay Kumar posted a picture of Rohit Shetty riding a bike while he can be seen sitting behind him.

Published: 02nd November 2021 11:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2021 11:11 AM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: The magic created by the combination of Jai and Veeru in the iconic movie 'Sholay' is everlasting. Ahead of the release of 'Sooryavanshi', actor Akshay Kumar gave fans a glimpse of his Jai-Veeru moment with filmmaker Rohit Shetty.

Taking to Instagram, Akshay posted a picture of Rohit riding a bike while he can be seen sitting behind him.

Describing the image, he wrote, "Our Jai-Veeru moment, when @itsrohitshetty took a break from blowing up cars. But for mind-blowing action."

Akshay and Rohit's Jai-Veeru moment has garnered several likes and comments from netizens.

"Hahhaha... caption," an Instagram user commented.

"Perfect Picture," another one wrote.

Speaking of 'Sooryavanshi', it is finally releasing in theatres on November 5 after facing several delays due to the coronavirus pandemic. The movie, which is a cop drama, also features Katrina Kaif in the lead role. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Akshay Kumar Bollywood Rohit Shetty Jai-Veeru
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
70% of organisations likely to opt for long-term hybrid model: Survey
Cardiologists see huge rush of patients after Puneeth Rajkumar's untimely demise
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Deepavali must be about lights, not sound and smoke
Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli (L) warms up with Rishabh Pant during a training session. (Photo | AP)
Arabian nightmare: Reasons behind India's derailment at ICC T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp