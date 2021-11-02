STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ayushmann Khurrana, Vaani Kapoor-starrer 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' first look out

The movie by filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor is a modern-day love story that will feature Ayushmann portraying the role of a cross-functional athlete, while Vaani will reportedly essay a transgender's role.

Published: 02nd November 2021 04:42 PM

First look of Ayushmann Khurrna's latest 'Chandigarh kare Aashiqui'

First look of Ayushmann Khurrna's latest 'Chandigarh kare Aashiqui' (Photo | Twitter, Ayushmann Khurrana)

By ANI

MUMBAI: The first look of the highly-anticipated film 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui', starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor in the lead roles, has been revealed on Tuesday.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Ayushmann shared the film's vibrant motion poster with the upbeat Punjabi title song in the background.

The bold and colourful motion poster features Ayushmann and Vaani sharing an intimate kiss.

Ayushmann can also be seen sporting a ponytail for his character.

"Yeh aashiqui kuch alag hai #ChandigarhKareAashiqui, trailer out on 8th November! Get ready to fall in love on 10th December in cinemas near you," he added the caption.

The upcoming film marks the first-ever collaboration between Ayushmann and Vaani.

'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui', which wrapped its shoot in late December last year, was the first Indian film to complete the entire shooting during the coronavirus pandemic.

The movie by ace filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor is a modern-day love story that will feature Ayushmann portraying the role of a cross-functional athlete, while Vaani will reportedly essay a transgender character.

'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' has been produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series in collaboration with Pragya Kapoor's Guy In the Sky Pictures.

