STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

On Shah Rukh Khan's birthday, Malaika Arora calls herself his forever 'fan girl'

Taking to Instagram, Malaika Arora walked down the memory lane and shared a still with SRK from their hit song 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' from 'Dil Se..' (1998).

Published: 02nd November 2021 12:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2021 12:09 PM   |  A+A-

Malaika Arora - facts - photos

The iconic 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' song from 1998 Bollywood hit 'Dil Se'

By ANI

MUMBAI: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's birthday is no less than a festival. His birthday is truly special for everyone. Like many, Malaika Arora also could not stop herself from showering King Khan with a heartfelt wish on his 56th birthday today.

Taking to Instagram, Malaika walked down the memory lane and shared a still with SRK from their hit song 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' from 'Dil Se..' (1998).

In the caption, she beautifully expressed her love for Shah Rukh and how she still adores him as a fan.

"23 years back was a fan girl n I continue to be one . Seeing you through all these years and how you carry yourself has not just been a pleasure but also Inspiring. How you strive tirelessly to make everyday and every year better for people around you is beyond amazing. This year... this day is extra special, this day is extra sweet and I hope it always remains that way cos you deserve it all. Now and forever!!!! Happy birthday @iamsrk," she wrote.

Malaika has also grooved with SRK in the song 'Kaal Dhamaal' from the film 'Kaal' (2005).

She also made a guest appearance in SRK's song 'Deewangi Deewangi' from the film 'Om Shanti Om' (2007). 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shah Rukh Khan Malaika Arora Dil Se Chaiyya Chaiyya Bollywood SRK Birthday
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
70% of organisations likely to opt for long-term hybrid model: Survey
Cardiologists see huge rush of patients after Puneeth Rajkumar's untimely demise
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Deepavali must be about lights, not sound and smoke
Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli (L) warms up with Rishabh Pant during a training session. (Photo | AP)
Arabian nightmare: Reasons behind India's derailment at ICC T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp