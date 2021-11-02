Samantha Ruth Prabhu in talks to make Bollywood debut with Taapsee Pannu-produced film

By Express News Service

Talks about Samantha Ruth Prabhu making her Bollywood debut have been doing the rounds for some time. The actor became popular with the North Indian audience after the success of Amazon Prime Video's The Family Man 2.

Latest buzz is that Samantha has been approached to play the lead in a new film produced by Taapsee Pannu. Reportedly, Taapsee's Outsiders Films is planning to produce a female-centric thriller and Samantha is the front runner for this role. An official confirmation is expected soon.

Meanwhile, there were rumours of Samantha replacing Nayanthara in Atlee's upcoming film with Shah Rukh Khan. This was later denied in a report. Samantha starred as Raji, a former Sri Lankan Tamil rebel in exile, in The Family Man S2. There were also rumours of Samantha moving to Mumbai as part of her work, which she has denied.

Taapsee Pannu launched Outsiders Films earlier this year. Their maiden production, Blurr, has been wrapped. Directed by Ajay Bahl, the psychological thriller stars Taapsee alongside Gulshan Devaiah. Samantha is currently on a vacation.

On the work front, she has the pan-Indian fantasy film Shaakunthalam and Vignesh Shivan’s Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal co-starring Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara coming up. She has also signed two Tamil-Telugu bilingual films with Shantharuban and director duo Hari and Harish.