Sikandar Kher gains 12 kgs for Hollywood debut in Dev Patel's directorial

By Express News Service

Sikandar Kher is making his Hollywood debut in Dev Patel's directorial feature Monkey Man. For his role, Sikandar gained 12 kgs and went through an extended transformation process.

Speaking about the prep, Sikandar shares, "Monkey Man is the biggest opportunity being thrown at me. It is one step ahead to reach out to a completely new audience. I wanted to give it my all. My part in the film requires a bulky figure and I have worked hard to alter my structure to suit the role."

"My reel life characters have been personal for me. I try to look like them, think like them, and act like them. It won’t be wrong to say I like to get under the skin of every role that comes my way. Obviously, the change is a gradual process but then I feel confident now, confident enough to tell you that my part in Monkey Man is who I am at the moment," Sikandar continued.

Monkey Man also features Sobhita Dhulipala from India. The action thriller's been described as 'John Wick in Mumbai'.