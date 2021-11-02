STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

SRK shaped my life: Karan Johar

Shah Rukh and Karan have worked together in several films including 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham', 'Kal Ho Na Ho', and 'Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna' among others.

Published: 02nd November 2021 03:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2021 03:11 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. (Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's long-time friend Karan Johar has penned a special message for him on his 56th birthday.

From recalling his first meeting with SRK to expressing his gratitude to him for helping him to shape his life, Karan's birthday wish for Shah Rukh was straight from the heart.

"I met him on the sets of Karan Arjun for the first time .... I tagged along with my father to hang out with Kajol... not realising I was going to meet a man who would go on to shape my life, my career and my very being ....his charisma and intelligence is a globally known fact ... but I have the privilege of witnessing his humanity and heart," he wrote on Instagram, adding a string of images of him with SRK.

Karan described Shah Rukh as 'unmatchable father', 'a rock solid husband', 'a loving brother', and 'an indispensable friend'.

"... an unmatchable father ... a rock solid husband ... a loving brother and an indispensable friend .... He is all that and so much more ...Love you so much Bhai ... may every Mannat of yours get answered and the abundant love you rightfully deserve keep coming your way.... Happy birthday," Karan added.

Shah Rukh and Karan have worked together in several films including 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham', 'Kal Ho Na Ho', and 'Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna' among others.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shah Rukh Khan SRK Karan Johar Shah Rukh Khan birthday
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
70% of organisations likely to opt for long-term hybrid model: Survey
Puneeth Rajkumar
Cardiologists see huge rush of patients after Puneeth Rajkumar's untimely demise
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Deepavali must be about lights, not sound and smoke
Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli (L) warms up with Rishabh Pant during a training session. (Photo | AP)
Arabian nightmare: Reasons behind India's derailment at ICC T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp