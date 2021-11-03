Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif grab eyeballs with uber-cool dance moves in recreated Punjabi song 'Na Jaa'

By ANI

MUMBAI: Ahead of the release of 'Sooryavanshi', the makers, on Wednesday, unveiled the Punjabi song 'Na Jaa' from the film.

'Na Jaa' is the recreated version of singer Pav Dharia's song of the same name. The new track features none other than Sooryavanshi's lead actors Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif.

Sharing the link of the song's video, Akshay took to Instagram and wrote, "Time to put on your dancing shoes as the biggest party anthem of the year is here. #NaJaa Song out now."

The music video is undoubtedly a feast for the eyes as Akshay and Katrina ooze energy and oomph with their uber-cool dance steps in the track.

Even fans couldn't resist praising Akshay and Katrina's dancing skills.

"You both are slaying," a fan commented.

"Loved it. You guys have set the dance floor on fire," another one wrote.

The new version of 'Na Jaa' is sung by Pav Dharia and Nikhita Gandhi.