STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

All his wishes came true when his son came back home: Kajol on SRK's birthday

Many fans and industry friends, colleagues including Karan Johar, Juhi Chawla and Madhuri Dixit Nene have wished SRK on his 56th birthday on Nov 2 via social media, but Kajol did not.

Published: 03rd November 2021 07:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2021 07:03 PM   |  A+A-

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in the 1995 hit 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge'

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in the 1995 hit 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge'

By PTI

MUMBAI: Bollywood star Kajol said all the wishes of her superstar friend Shah Rukh Khan has came true as his son Aryan came home on bail.

Many fans and industry friends, colleagues including Karan Johar, Juhi Chawla, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Madhuri Dixit Nene, among others wished Shah Rukh on his 56th birthday on Tuesday via social media.

But Kajol did not post a wish for him.

During a QnA session on Instagram on Wednesday, Kajol was asked why she didn't wish the star on his birthday yesterday, the actor said, "What more can I wish him? I think all his wishes came true when his son (Aryan Khan) came back home."

Aryan, 23, was in Arthur Road jail for three weeks following his arrest in a Narcotics Control Bureau raid on a cruise ship off the city coast. He was released on bail on October 30.

Regarded as one of the best onscreen couple, both Shah Rukh and Kajol share a close bond on and off camera.

The two have worked together on movies like "Baazigar", "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge", "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai", "Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham", "My Name is Khan", "Dilwale", among others.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kajol Shah Rukh Khan birthday Aryan Khan
India Matters
(For representational purposes | Express Illustrations)
After COVID, now Dengue surge begins to bite as Centre rushes teams to states and UTs
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Kerala may soon say 'cheers' to pubs and wine parlours in IT parks
Radhakrishnan (L) lives with his younger brother and mother.
NEET 2021: This TN tribal boy, supported by differently-abled single mother, secures 406 marks!
Manathakkali — Black nightshade or Solanum nigrum — is a berry-bearing shrub found commonly in the backyard
Kerala's local herb 'Manathakkali' approved for liver cancer, research gets US FDA nod

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp