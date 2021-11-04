Prabhas wraps up shooting for 'Adipurush'

By ANI

MUMBAI: Superstar Prabhas has wrapped up the shooting for the upcoming mythological film 'Adipurush'.

Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the news by sharing pictures from the shoot wrap-up, on his Twitter handle.

For the unversed, 'Adipurush' is an upcoming mythological movie directed by Om Raut. The film is Om's new directorial venture after last year's blockbuster 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior'.

Prabhas will reportedly play Ram in the movie that also stars Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, and Sunny Singh in lead roles.

Sunny will be seen as Lakshman. Kriti is set to essay the role of Sita in the forthcoming film and Saif will portray the role of Raavan.

The film, which is slated to get a theatrical release on August 11, 2022, had started production back in February.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Om, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair, the film will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

On a related note, the 'Adipurush' release date will clash with Akshay Kumar's 'Raksha Bandhan' that has also been announced to release the same day, next year.