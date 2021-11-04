STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Prabhas wraps up shooting for 'Adipurush'

Directed by Om Raut, 'Adipurush' is slated to get a theatrical release on August 11, 2022.

Published: 04th November 2021 06:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2021 06:22 PM   |  A+A-

Poster of the film 'Adipurush'

Poster of the film 'Adipurush'

By ANI

MUMBAI: Superstar Prabhas has wrapped up the shooting for the upcoming mythological film 'Adipurush'.

Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the news by sharing pictures from the shoot wrap-up, on his Twitter handle.

For the unversed, 'Adipurush' is an upcoming mythological movie directed by Om Raut. The film is Om's new directorial venture after last year's blockbuster 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior'.

Prabhas will reportedly play Ram in the movie that also stars Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, and Sunny Singh in lead roles.

Sunny will be seen as Lakshman. Kriti is set to essay the role of Sita in the forthcoming film and Saif will portray the role of Raavan.

The film, which is slated to get a theatrical release on August 11, 2022, had started production back in February.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Om, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair, the film will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

On a related note, the 'Adipurush' release date will clash with Akshay Kumar's 'Raksha Bandhan' that has also been announced to release the same day, next year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Prabhas Adipurush Om Raut Kriti Sanon Saif Ali Khan
India Matters
Low visibility due to smog after Diwali celebrations, in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Itchy throat, watery eyes: Delhi's air quality enters 'severe' category post Diwali
For representational purposes
Eco-friendly lamps light up needy women’s lives in Rajasthan
For representational purposes
Potters a happy lot this Diwali as diyas in demand to send political signals in poll-bound UP
The bricks have been named Narmada Vitamin Lick and Narmada Min. (Photo| EPS)
Innovative chocolate bricks promise to raise milk yield of cattle

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp