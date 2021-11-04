STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Throwback Thursday: Anil Kapoor's 'Lamhe' clocks 30 years

Published: 04th November 2021 06:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2021 06:33 PM   |  A+A-

Lamhe (1991): The romantic drama is about a young man Viren (Anil Kapoor) falling in love with an older woman, Pallavi (late Sridevi) -- who goes onto marry her love. However, a tragic accident kills Pallavi and her husband, orphaning their baby girl, Pooja. Pooja grows up to be a splitting image of her mother. It is about how she falls in love with a now older Viren. The Yash Chopra directorial is available on Amazon Prime Video.

A still from 'Lamhe' featuring Anil Kapoor and Sridevi

By ANI

MUMBAI: Veteran star Anil Kapoor's film 'Lamhe' has completed thirty years since its release.

Marking the special occasion, Anil took a stroll down memory lane and posted several stills from the movie.

Alongside the pictures, he wrote, "Celebrating 30 years of Yash Chopra's best Lamhe...So glad I took the leap of faith and decided to be a part of this iconic film. #30yearsofLamhe."

Directed by the late Yash Chopra, 'Lamhe', the classic romantic drama, also starred Sridevi in the lead role.

The film was a recipient of numerous awards -- including the National Award for Best Costume Design.

