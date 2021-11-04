Throwback Thursday: Anil Kapoor's 'Lamhe' clocks 30 years

MUMBAI: Veteran star Anil Kapoor's film 'Lamhe' has completed thirty years since its release.
Marking the special occasion, Anil took a stroll down memory lane and posted several stills from the movie.
Celebrating 30 years of Yash Chopra’s best Lamhe…— Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) November 4, 2021
So glad I took the leap of faith and decided to be a part of this iconic film. #30yearsofLamhe pic.twitter.com/o7AfoTj0zj
Directed by the late Yash Chopra, 'Lamhe', the classic romantic drama, also starred Sridevi in the lead role.
The film was a recipient of numerous awards -- including the National Award for Best Costume Design.