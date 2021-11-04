STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Wish there were talent agencies when I started out: Soni Razdan

Soni Razdan, along with Aahana Kumra and Ayush Mehra, talks about playing talent agents in 'Call My Agent: Bollywood.'

Published: 04th November 2021 09:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2021 09:29 AM   |  A+A-

Still from 'Call My Agent: Bollywood.'

Still from 'Call My Agent: Bollywood.'

By Shilajit Mitra
Express News Service

One of my favourite meta movies of all time is Vinod Chopra’s Khamosh. Made in 1985, it was a thriller with a Twin Peaks-y edge, bolstered by an all-star cast. Shabana Azmi and Amol Palekar played murder suspects. Naseeruddin Shah deadpanned as an inept cop. And, amid it all, was Soni Razdan, haunting the film as its own Laura Palmer.

36 years later, Soni turns up in another industry-set romp. Call My Agent: Bollywood doesn’t bear comparison with Khamosh; it isn’t halfway as funny or self-aware. Still, Soni saw it as an opportunity to revive a lost genre.

“The culture of glorifying actors is changing,” she says. “What’s fascinating about a film like Khamosh back then, or a series like Call My Agent now, is that you are seeing the people behind the so-called stars. You are seeing them have the same problems, like going to work with a baby. So it instantly creates a connection.”

Adapted from a French series, this is a show about four talent agents trying to save their company, after their boss checks out on a foreign trip. Soni plays Treasa Mathews, a veteran who prefers to go by ‘star maker’. It’s an intriguing role, but also awfully limited and sidelined. It is especially disheartening given Soni’s casting—the actor, a veteran herself, has seen the talent management industry emerge and evolve.

“It’s a different industry now,” she reflects. “It’s completely corporatized, organized. There were no management companies or casting agencies when I joined the industry. I was always upset about that. I felt I could have done so much more if there were people pushing me for stuff.”

This, Soni says, changed when her daughter Alia joined the movies. “Instantly, there was a talent management company she signed up with. They took care of everything. I was like, wow, that’s so cool!”
Representing this new age in the series is Aahana Kumra’s Amal. A compulsive hothead, she rounds on stars during meetings and takes her own co-workers to task. Her extended romantic track with an auditor (Anuschka Sawhney) is the second loudest thing in the series—first comes her anger issues.

Aahana feels this is an attitude attuned to the cut-throat nature of the industry. “The film world is extremely dynamic,” she says. “There’s no time to sit and mull over things. If you don’t act fast, a role or a project would go to someone else.”

“She is nicknamed Hulk,” jokes Ayush Mehra, who plays Mehershaad.  As the conversation winds down, I ask the cast how weird it was to turn the tables. Surely, as actors, they’ve had to change their agents?

“It’s never to put anybody down,” Ayush maintains. “We opt with an agency because we want to get to a certain place in our careers. If that doesn’t happen, we change tracks. It’s all about finding somebody who understands your vision.” Call My Agent: Bollywood is streaming on Netflix.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Call My Agent: Bollywood Soni Razdan
India Matters
(For representational purposes | Express Illustrations)
After COVID, now Dengue surge begins to bite as Centre rushes teams to states and UTs
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Kerala may soon say 'cheers' to pubs and wine parlours in IT parks
Radhakrishnan (L) lives with his younger brother and mother.
NEET 2021: This TN tribal boy, supported by differently-abled single mother, secures 406 marks!
Manathakkali — Black nightshade or Solanum nigrum — is a berry-bearing shrub found commonly in the backyard
Kerala's local herb 'Manathakkali' approved for liver cancer, research gets US FDA nod

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp