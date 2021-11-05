STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rakul Preet Singh begins shooting for 'Chhatriwali'

Taking to Instagram, Rakul posted several videos and pictures from the sets, updating fans about the commencement of the shoot in Lucknow.

Published: 05th November 2021 12:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2021 12:18 PM   |  A+A-

Actress Rakul Preet Singh

Actress Rakul Preet Singh (Photo | EPS)

By ANI

MUMBAI: This year's Diwali will always remain special for actor Rakul Preet Singh as she started shooting for her film 'Chhatriwali' on the auspicious festival.

"And it begins. Team Chhatri," she captioned one of the videos, in which she can be seen performing Lakshmi puja on the sets.

In another Instagram Story, she gave us a glimpse of the film's clapperboard.

'Chhatriwali' is being helmed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar. According to reports, Rakul will play the role of a condom tester in the film.

Also, Ronnie Screwvala is bankrolling 'Chhatriwali'. 

