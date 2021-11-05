STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

'The Kapil Sharma Show': Akshay Kumar reveals how Katrina Kaif slapped him during a shot

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif came to 'The Kapil Sharma Show' as special guests for the promotion of their film 'Sooryavanshi'.

Published: 05th November 2021 07:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2021 07:25 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif

Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif

By IANS

MUMBAI: It is quite natural to do a retake during the shooting of any movie but what if the sequence turns into reality and this is what Akshay Kumar revealed on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'. Akshay shared that during a shot, Katrina Kaif had slapped him across the face.

Akshay and Katrina came to the show as special guests for the promotion of their film 'Sooryavanshi'.

Kapil asked Katrina if there was ever a time when they had to do a retake in a shot: "While shooting with Akshay pajji in 'Sooryavanshi' you romanced and slapped him as well. Which scene had more retakes?"

Katrina replied to this, saying: "There was no retake in the slapping scene, it was shot at one go." Akshay continued: "It happened in reality. Because the gaps can be seen in a shot, she slapped me in reality."

Kapil then asked if romantic scenes required more retakes. Katrina Kaif responded that was not the case: "We don't do much retakes in romantic scenes as me and Akshay have perfect tuning," said Katrina.

Akshay Kumar said that they have done some 7 or 8 films together, but his co-star disagreed and said six. She then counted the movies. Akshay Kumar later said they did 6¼ films together!

'The Kapil Sharma Show' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
The Kapil Sharma Show Akshay Kumar Katrina Kaif
India Matters
For representational purpose
Fuel price cut in consonance with national mood
India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates with captain Virat Kohli the dismissal of Scotland's Matthew Cross. (Photo | AP)
'What if New Zealand beat Afghanistan?' Ravi Jadeja's reply is brutally spot on!
For representational purpose. (Photo | Reuters)
No extension of free ration scheme after November 30, economic recovery cited
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Assam man’s tale of booze, blood, business and de addiction 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp