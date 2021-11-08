Biopic on legendary Kathak danseuse Sitara Devi announced on her 101st birth anniversary

By PTI

MUMBAI: A biopic on legendary Kathak danseuse Sitara Devi is in the works, the makers announced on Monday on account of her 101st birth anniversary.

The film is produced by Raj C Anand of Raj Anand Movies.

Sitara Devi's son and celebrated musician Ranjit Barot will guide the project by sharing deep insights into his mother's life.

Barot said he is "excited" that a movie is to be made on his mother's life.

"When Raj Anand came to me with the idea of making a film on her, I realised it is coming from a very genuine space of enthusiasm and admiration towards my mother who was an iconic artist. We intend to bring to the screen the untold story of her life through this endeavour," the eminent drummer said in a statement.

Barot is helping with the research for bringing the fascinating story of a woman who "redefined feminism and womanhood by living life on her own terms".

Anand said they are looking forward to bringing the story of Sitara Devi to life on the big screen.

"We believe that her story will make a compelling watch and we would ensure that the film turns out to be as fascinating as her real life used to be," the producer added.

The film is in the pre-production stage and the cast and the director will be announced soon, the makers said in a release.

Described as the "Empress of dance" and a pioneering force in bringing this classical dance genre to Bollywood, Sitara Devi was the recipient of several awards, including the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award, Padma Shri and Kalidas Samman, among others.

Born in 1920 in the city then known as Calcutta, Sitara Devi drew inspiration from the themes, poetry and choreography collected by her father.

She also got inspired from the environment around her -- be it a town or a village.

She was honoured with the Legends of India Lifetime Achievement Award 2011 for her contribution to the classical dance genre for over six decades.

Sitara Devi died on November 25, 2014, at a Mumbai hospital, following a prolonged illness.