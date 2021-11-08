STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Dil Bekaraar' transports the 2020s audience to 1980s, says series director Habib Faisal

The family drama is an adaptation of Anuja Chauhan's bestseller novel "Those Pricey Thakur Girls".

Published: 08th November 2021 02:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2021 02:53 PM   |  A+A-

Director Habib Faisal. (Photo: PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Upcoming Disney+ Hotstar series "Dil Bekaraar" promises to take the viewers on the journey into the charming era of the 1980s, says director Habib Faisal.

Described as a "sweet and sour story of the Thakur family set in 1980s Delhi", "Dil Bekaraar" stars Raj Babbar, Poonam Dhillon, Sahher Bambba and Akshay Oberoi.

Faisal, known for directing films like "Do Dooni Chaar" and "Ishaqzaade", said the team is looking forward to the premiere of the all-new Hotstar Specials series.

"We envisioned Dil Bekaraar as a series that transports the 2020s audience to the 1980s, not only to enjoy the charm, grace, and simplicity of the bygone era; but also for a better understanding of ourselves as a society in present times.

We are excited to bring this one-of-a-kind concept on Disney+ Hotstar," the director said in a statement.

Produced by Sobo Films, "Dil Bekarar" is set in the graceful colonial Delhi, struggling to shed the past, excitedly looking forward to a liberalised future.

"The light-hearted drama series unravels the day-to-day life of the Thakur family as they battle their ideological conflicts in the times of telegrams, telephones, and Gold-spot; to the tunes of RD Burman, Nazia Hassan, and Hum Log," the makers said in a press release.

The streamer is yet to announce the premiere date of the series.

