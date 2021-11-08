STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
It's confirmed! Ram Madhvani to helm a series on Jallianwala Bagh massacre

The final draft of the script will be ready in two months time.

Published: 08th November 2021

Director Ram Madhvani

By ANI

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Ram Madhvani, best known for directing 'Neerja' and 'Aarya', is now all set to helm a new project titled 'The Waking of a Nation'.

As per Variety, 'The Waking of a Nation' series is set against the backdrop of an infamous event in Indian colonial history, the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, which took place on April 13, 1919.

Talking about the same, Madhvani said, "It's a six-part or seven-part series, which is going to talk about the commission, so it's a bit like a court case, but it also talks about what happened, what led to it and what happened after it, which I think is as important as what happened on the day. Because, why did Jallianwala Bagh happen? And I think a lot of us don't know why it happened - we know what happened, but what led to it?"

Meanwhile, Madhvani is all set to come up with his film 'Dhamaka' on Netflix on November 19. The upcoming film features Kartik Aaryan in the lead role. 

