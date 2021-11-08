STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Kangana Ranaut welcomes Avneet Kaur onoard for her film 'Tiku Weds Sheru'

Avneet has been paired opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the project. Nawazuddin will don the role of Sheru in 'Tiku Weds Sheru'.

Published: 08th November 2021 11:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2021 11:24 AM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: 'Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga' fame actor Avneet Kaur will be seen playing the role of the leading lady in Kangana Ranaut's debut production 'Tiku Weds Sheru'.

On Monday, Kangana took to Instagram and shared the first look of Avneet from the upcoming film.

In the poster, Avneet can be seen wearing a red sequin dress.

"Chalo toh chaand tak, nahin toh shaam tak. Meet Tasleem Khan urf tiku," she wrote alongside the image.

Avneet has been paired opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the project. Nawazuddin will don the role of Sheru in 'Tiku Weds Sheru'.

Kangana also shared that the shoot of the film has already started.

"Receiving Padma Shri honour same day as beginning my journey as a producer is extremely special to me ...Sharing with you all the first look of my first production venture under Manikarnika Films Pvt. Ltd ...Tiku Weds Sheru...Here's a piece of my heart. Hope you all like. Filming begins," she wrote.

'Tiku Weds Sheru' will first release in theatres before streaming on Amazon Prime Video. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Avneet Kaur Tiku Weds Sheru Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga Nawazuddin Siddiqui Bollywiood
India Matters
With the Chennai city receiving heavy rains last night, the highest since 2015, residents in many parts of the capital woke up to inundation on Sunday morning. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Another round of extreme rainfall awaits Chennai & neighborhood
Around the portrayal of injustice and tyranny inflicted upon marginalised castes, exists the story of Justice K Chandru, whose real-life efforts to seek justice for the oppressed inspired the film.
‘Jai Bhim will make you question your silence’
There is no class distinction when it comes to teen behaviour.
No kidding: Do parents really know what their children are doing?
Representational Image. (File Photo)
This farmer promises better income, health from black wheat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp