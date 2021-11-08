STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Monday motivation: Ranveer Singh shares a glimpse of his intense workout

Taking to Instagram, Ranveer Singh posted a picture of him flaunting his bulky biceps while training at a gym.

Published: 08th November 2021 10:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2021 10:16 AM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Actor Ranveer Singh wants everyone to drive away their Monday blues by kick-starting the day with a workout session.

Taking to Instagram, Ranveer posted a picture of him flaunting his bulky biceps while training at a gym.

"Shut up and #grind #mondaymotivation," he captioned the post.

Ranveer's glimpse of Monday motivation has left netizens inspired.

"Woah. This is real Monday motivation," a user commented.

"Amazing. Will sure head to gym today," another one wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer is waiting for the release of his most-awaited film '83', which is scheduled to hit the big screen this Christmas. The movie revolves around India's historical 1983 Cricket World Cup win. It stars Ranveer in the role of the legendary cricketer Kapil Dev. 

