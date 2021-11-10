STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

I want to have all characteristics of Himmat Singh from 'Special Ops 1.5': Kay Kay Menon

He also said that the best part of being an actor is 'we can play different people without carrying the baggage of the person'.

Published: 10th November 2021 02:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2021 02:04 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Kay Kay Menon

Actor Kay Kay Menon

By ANI

MUMBAI: Actor Kay Kay Menon recently discussed his intense role as an R&AW agent in 'Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story', which is set to stream from November 12 on Disney+ Hotstar. Disney+ Hotstar and Friday Storytellers are all set to present a brand new extension to the successful Special Ops universe with 'Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story'.

Wading his way through the dark alleys of politics, red-tapism, and honey-trapping in this action-packed installment, the audience will see actor Kay Kay Menon return to his intense role of R&AW's sharpest agent, Himmat Singh.

The riveting storyline of this first-of-its-kind prequel series will take the audiences back in time to unravel the formative years of agent Himmat Singh.

Talking about his character in the series, Menon said, "As an actor and as a person, I don't compare to any of the roles that I have done. So as a result, it remains in the domain of the desire. I desire to have all the characteristics of Himmat Singh."

He also said that the best part of being an actor is "we can play different people without carrying the baggage of the person".

Directed by Neeraj Pandey and Shivam Nair of Friday Storytellers, the series stars Kay Kay Menon along with Aftab Shivdasani and Aadil Khan who will make an entry with new talent Aishwarya Sushmita, Maria Ryaboshapka alongside Gautami Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Parmeet Sethi, KP Mukherjee, and many others with Shital Bhatia as producer.

'Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story' is set to release on November 12 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DisneyPlus Hotstar Kay Kay Menon Special Ops The Himmat Story
India Matters
Police personnel arrive in boats for work. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Chennai put on high alert as another bout of heavy showers to pound city
Dr Shanthala Thuppanna (left) with Ritika Acharya | Express
New record? 222 uterine fibroids removed from 34-year-old Bengaluru woman
India's captain Virat Kohli, left, and Ravichandran Ashwin react after a review for the wicket of Scotland's Chris Greaves. (Photo | AP)
Kohli quitting T20 captaincy shows all is not well in Indian dressing room: Mushtaq Ahmed
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
Compelled to wear saree, young Kerala teacher says, 'sorry no'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp