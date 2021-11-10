I want to have all characteristics of Himmat Singh from 'Special Ops 1.5': Kay Kay Menon

By ANI

MUMBAI: Actor Kay Kay Menon recently discussed his intense role as an R&AW agent in 'Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story', which is set to stream from November 12 on Disney+ Hotstar. Disney+ Hotstar and Friday Storytellers are all set to present a brand new extension to the successful Special Ops universe with 'Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story'.

Wading his way through the dark alleys of politics, red-tapism, and honey-trapping in this action-packed installment, the audience will see actor Kay Kay Menon return to his intense role of R&AW's sharpest agent, Himmat Singh.

The riveting storyline of this first-of-its-kind prequel series will take the audiences back in time to unravel the formative years of agent Himmat Singh.

Talking about his character in the series, Menon said, "As an actor and as a person, I don't compare to any of the roles that I have done. So as a result, it remains in the domain of the desire. I desire to have all the characteristics of Himmat Singh."

He also said that the best part of being an actor is "we can play different people without carrying the baggage of the person".

Directed by Neeraj Pandey and Shivam Nair of Friday Storytellers, the series stars Kay Kay Menon along with Aftab Shivdasani and Aadil Khan who will make an entry with new talent Aishwarya Sushmita, Maria Ryaboshapka alongside Gautami Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Parmeet Sethi, KP Mukherjee, and many others with Shital Bhatia as producer.

'Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story' is set to release on November 12 on Disney+ Hotstar.