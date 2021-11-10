STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Kriti Sanon begins shooting for 'Ganapath' in UK

Sanon took to Instagram to share her excitement for shooting action sequences for the film and posted a 41-second video clip in which she is seen riding a bike.

Published: 10th November 2021 05:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2021 05:13 PM   |  A+A-

Kriti Sanon in a still from 'Ganapath'

Kriti Sanon in a still from 'Ganapath'. (Photo| Twitter screengrab)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Kriti Sanon on Wednesday said she has started shooting for her upcoming film "Ganapath" in the UK. Also starring Tiger Shroff, the futuristic action-thriller is being directed by filmmaker Vikas Bahl, known for hits such as "Queen" and "Super 30".

Sanon took to Instagram to share her excitement for shooting action sequences for the film and posted a 41-second video clip in which she is seen riding a bike. "Shoot Mode on. Super excited to start my #Ganapath journey as Jassi with full on action and loads of fun as I begin with the UK schedule," she wrote.

Set in a post-pandemic dystopian era, "Ganapath" marks Sanon's reunion with her "Heropanti" co-star Tiger Shroff, who began filming for the new movie last week. Produced by Bahl, Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Jackky Bhagnani, the film is scheduled to be released theatrically next year on December 23.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kriti Sanon Tiger Shroff Ganapath Ganapath UK
India Matters
RK Mutt Road in Mandaveli caved in at two places on Thursday disrupting traffic (Photo | Express)
Thursday trauma: Over 500 Chennai streets waterlogged, 3800 complaints flood helplines
Airport officials are continuously monitoring the weather updates (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Chennai Airport resumes normal operations after five-hour suspension of arrivals
Chennai police inspector E Rajeswari (Videograb)
Chennai woman cop rescues man trapped under tree who was presumed dead, video goes viral
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Beware of threats that can derail India’s recovery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp