Kriti Sanon begins shooting for 'Ganapath' in UK

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Kriti Sanon on Wednesday said she has started shooting for her upcoming film "Ganapath" in the UK. Also starring Tiger Shroff, the futuristic action-thriller is being directed by filmmaker Vikas Bahl, known for hits such as "Queen" and "Super 30".

Super excited to start my #Ganapath journey as Jassi with full on action and loads of fun as I begin with the UK schedule

Get ready for a dhamaka @iTIGERSHROFF @vashubhagnani #VikasBahl @jackkybhagnani @honeybhagnani @poojafilms #GoodCo pic.twitter.com/f3ZJXsgB94 — Kriti Sanon (@kritisanon) November 10, 2021

Sanon took to Instagram to share her excitement for shooting action sequences for the film and posted a 41-second video clip in which she is seen riding a bike. "Shoot Mode on. Super excited to start my #Ganapath journey as Jassi with full on action and loads of fun as I begin with the UK schedule," she wrote.

Set in a post-pandemic dystopian era, "Ganapath" marks Sanon's reunion with her "Heropanti" co-star Tiger Shroff, who began filming for the new movie last week. Produced by Bahl, Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Jackky Bhagnani, the film is scheduled to be released theatrically next year on December 23.