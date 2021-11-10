STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

NDPS court allows defreezing of Rhea Chakraborty's bank account, releases gadgets

The court has ordered to return her laptop, mobile phone and other gadgets seized during the investigation into late actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

Published: 10th November 2021 06:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2021 06:14 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty

Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty (File photo | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: After over a year, the Special Narcotic Drug and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court in Mumbai on Wednesday allowed actor Rhea Chakraborty's application to defreeze her bank account and to release her gadgets that were seized, subject to certain conditions.

The court has ordered to return her laptop, mobile phone and other gadgets seized during the investigation into late actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case. After "no strong opposition" from the NCB, the court ordered the return of the gadgets on executing "Indemnity Bond" for Rs 1 lakh.

"Applicant/accused is directed not to sell or dispose off the above articles in any manner till the final disposal of the case and to produce it as & when required in the case," read the court's order.

Sushant's demise led to a series of developments including the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe and an investigation into the alleged drug nexus in Bollywood by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

The NCB filed a case in August 2020 after it received official communication from the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in which there were various chats related to drug consumption, procurement, usage, and transportation.

The NCB had frozen Rhea's bank accounts and fixed deposits after her arrest on September 8 that year, to which she claimed that it was done without a reason and is causing grave injustice and prejudice to her.

The ED had on July 31, 2020, registered an Enforcement Case Information Report in the late actor's death case after a First Information Report (FIR) was filed by Rajput's father KK Singh against Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar on July 28, last year.

Rhea Chakraborty was in a relationship with Rajput at the time of his death on June 14, 2020, when he was found dead in his bedroom.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rhea Chakraborty Sushant Singh Rajput SSR death CBI Bollywood drug nexus
India Matters
RK Mutt Road in Mandaveli caved in at two places on Thursday disrupting traffic (Photo | Express)
Thursday trauma: Over 500 Chennai streets waterlogged, 3800 complaints flood helplines
Airport officials are continuously monitoring the weather updates (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Chennai Airport resumes normal operations after five-hour suspension of arrivals
Chennai police inspector E Rajeswari (Videograb)
Chennai woman cop rescues man trapped under tree who was presumed dead, video goes viral
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Beware of threats that can derail India’s recovery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp