ZEE5 and Zindagi announce new series 'Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam'

According to the makers, the series is a compilation of six stories of seven women, who wrest back control and 'redefine the word femme fatale'.

Published: 10th November 2021 12:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2021 12:44 PM

The series is written by Farjad Nabi and Gaur. (Representational Image)

By PTI

MUMBAI: ZEE5 and Zindagi on Wednesday announced their latest noir anthology series "Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam", to be helmed by British-Indian director Meenu Gaur.

According to the makers, the series is a compilation of six stories of seven women, who wrest back control and "redefine the word femme fatale".

Each story from the anthology will depict the "fearlessness of women and their determination to avenge deceit," a statement from the makers read.

The upcoming original will be headlined by Pakistani stars like Sanam Saeed, Sarwat Gilani, Mehar Bano,Ahsan Khan, Osman Khalid Butt, Sheheryar Munawar, Saleem Mairaj, Samiya Mumtaz, Faiza Gillani, Beo Raana Zafar and Eman Suleman.

The series is written by Farjad Nabi and Gaur.

Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India said, "Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam" is an "invigorating" show which portrays a never-seen-before side of female protagonists.

"At ZEE5, we are passionate about bringing you stories that reflect a myriad of emotions from across genres and storylines.

We are excited to bring forth this differentiating show on ZEE5 and add to the variety of content available on the platform," he added.

Shailja Kejriwal, Chief Content Officer - Special Projects, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, said the series challenges the stereotypical portrayal of women, who are often perceived as victims.

"Each story in the anthology showcases courageous, bold women who decide to take charge of things when their limits are pushed.

These women are fatal to patriarchy and go several extra miles to seek what they want at any cost," she said.

"Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam" is set in the "timeless lanes of 'Androon Sheher' - a mythical neighbourhood and showcases stories of love, lust, power, and redemption woven in a web of betrayal, angst, and revenge," the synopsis read.

"With the dominance of a male-centric gaze especially in the noir genre, I was keen to explore a new interpretation, one which is told from the perspective of the much-maligned femme fatale characters.

It is an attempt to correct the sexism of film noir and try our hands at feminist noir," Gaur, creator and director of the anthology, said.

Nabi said "Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam" waves goodbye to the victim woman as seven femme fatales get their way through methods that are "unexpected, sometimes horrifying, but always liberating".

"Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam" will premiere soon on ZEE5.

