STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

'Adipurush' shoot wrapped up, Om Raut calls it wonderful journey

The multi-lingual period saga is an adaptation of the Hindu epic Ramayana and features Prabhas as Lord Ram, Khan as Lankesh and Kriti Sanon as Janaki.

Published: 11th November 2021 11:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2021 06:48 PM   |  A+A-

The multi-lingual period saga is an adaptation of the Hindu epic Ramayana and features Prabhas as Lord Ram, Khan as Lankesh and Kriti Sanon as Janaki.

The multi-lingual period saga is an adaptation of the Hindu epic Ramayana and features Prabhas as Lord Ram, Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh and Kriti Sanon as Janaki. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI:Actors Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh on Thursday announced wrap up of their multilingual period saga "Adipurush" and lauded director Om Raut for pulling off a mammoth production in a short period of time. An adaptation of the Hindu epic Ramayana, "Adipurush" will see actors Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan in the roles of Lord Ram and Lankesh, respectively.

The film, backed by T-Series, commenced shooting in February this year. As per the makers, the team finished the shoot in 103 days. Sanon, who features as Janaki in the film, took to Instagram and wrote that shooting for "Adipurush" was one of the most memorable experiences of her career.

"Hats off to you for wrapping such a massive film so soon Om Raut. One of my best experiences. Miss being on your set! Lovely memories," the "Mimi" actor wrote. Singh, best known for starring in "Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2" and "Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety", reportedly stars in the film as Lakshmana.

The actor took to Instagram and shared pictures from the film's set.

"These pictures spell love and mean the world to me! Speak volumes of a bond shared. My dad came to visit us on the set on the last day of our shoot. Can't believe this beautiful journey of #Adipurush has come to an end. A journey that taught me so much and left me with memories and experiences of a lifetime. Thank you Om Sir for everything," he wrote.

Raut, known for Ajay Devgn-starrer "Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior", said he is waiting to share the "magic" the team has created. "It's a shoot wrap for Adipurush!!! A wonderful journey has come to its finish line. Can't wait to share with you the magic we have created. #Adipurush #103DaysOfShoot," he wrote, alongside a picture with the cast.

"Adipurush" is slated to be released in theatres on August 11, 2022.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Adipurush Saif Ali Khan Prabhas Kriti Sanon Om Raut
India Matters
RK Mutt Road in Mandaveli caved in at two places on Thursday disrupting traffic (Photo | Express)
Thursday trauma: Over 500 Chennai streets waterlogged, 3800 complaints flood helplines
Airport officials are continuously monitoring the weather updates (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Chennai Airport resumes normal operations after five-hour suspension of arrivals
Chennai police inspector E Rajeswari (Videograb)
Chennai woman cop rescues man trapped under tree who was presumed dead, video goes viral
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Beware of threats that can derail India’s recovery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp