'Illegal' Season 2 to premiere on Voot Select by November-end

The series will showcase criminal lawyer Niharika Singh (Neha Sharma) tackling new cases alongside her ongoing battle with her former boss and mentor, Janardhan Jaitley.

Published: 11th November 2021 07:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2021 07:15 PM   |  A+A-

Neha Sharma in a still from 'Illegal: Season 2'

Neha Sharma in a still from 'Illegal: Season 2'. (Photo| IMDb)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The second season of courtroom drama series "Illegal", featuring Neha Sharma and Piyush Mishra, is set to premiere on Voot Select by November end. The series will showcase criminal lawyer Niharika Singh (Sharma) tackling new cases alongside her ongoing battle with her former boss and mentor, Janardhan Jaitley, played by Mishra.

The show also stars Akshay Oberoi, Satyadeep Misra and Tanuj Virwani. "The new season, directed by Ashwini Chaudhary and produced by Juggernaut productions, sees the continuation of the intense battle between the former mentor-mentee while dealing with complex cases that question the legal and justice system," the makers said in a note on Thursday.

Sharma said that her character Niharika Singh is the definition of the new-age woman, who isn't afraid to stand up against injustice. "The new season of 'Illegal' on Voot Select will see my character continue her relentless pursuit of standing up against wrongdoings as she juggles between personal and professional conflicts while battling her former mentor.

"The sheer complexity of the cases that will unfold and the dynamic continuation of the mentor-mentee battle will make Illegal Season 2 a must-watch," Sharma said in a statement. Mishra said he was touched with the response the first season of the show received upon its release in 2020 and is confident "Illegal" season two will also impress the audience.

"The twists and turns of 'Illegal' season 2 will send viewers on an adrenaline rush and leave them flabbergasted as the story unveils its dramatic turn of events," the "Gangs of Wasseypur" actor said. Parul Gulati and Achint Kaur are also part of the series.

