It's not easy being selfless and surviving: Arjun Kapoor wishes father Boney on 66th birthday

On his 66th birthday, the producer has been receiving several wishes from his family members, friends and fans on social media.

Published: 11th November 2021 06:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2021 06:19 PM   |  A+A-

Arjun Kapoor

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: It's producer Boney Kapoor's 66th birthday today, and he has been receiving several wishes from his family members, friends and fans on social media. His son Arjun Kapoor, too, penned a heartfelt post for him.

Calling Boney the most selfless person, Arjun wrote, "Being selfless isn't something one can be taught it's in-built machinery that exists among very few people, I happen to be the son of one of those people... I've seen & heard stories of dad going out of his way to help find solutions for others and forgetting to help himself & fulfilling his needs before all that... it's not easy being selfless & surviving... Happy Birthday to a man who has not only survived but lived like a King thru it all.... love you Dad."

Alongside the birthday note, Arjun posted a childhood picture of him and his sister Anshula with their father Boney. Boney was first married to Mona Shourie, with whom he had two children Arjun and Anshula. In 1996, he divorced Mona and married Sridevi, with whom he had two daughters-Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor.

For the unversed, Mona died of cancer in 2012, and Sridevi passed away in 2018 in Dubai.

