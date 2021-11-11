STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vijay Varma starts shooting in Jawhar 

Vijay Varma has had a packed working year. The actor has been shooting since the start of the year and has multiple projects on the cards.

Published: 11th November 2021 11:12 AM

By Express News Service

Vijay Varma has had a packed working year. The actor has been shooting since the start of the year and has multiple projects on the cards. He is presently filming for Sumit Saxena’s untitled next in Jawhar.

A source close to the actor shares, “Vijay is currently shooting in a small town near Mumbai, called Jawhar. He is working on the untitled project by Viacom 18 as of now and will wrap up the Jawhar schedule by November 18 and return to Mumbai.

Post that he will resume with the Mumbai shoot schedule of this Sumit Saxena project while juggling brand commitments side by side.” Vijay was earlier stationed in Varanasi for the project, before taking a break to visit his family for Diwali in Hyderabad.
 

