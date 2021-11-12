STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Aryan Khan receives birthday wishes from Suhana Khan, cousins Alia, Arjun Chhiba

As superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan turned 24-years-old, his sister Suhana and cousins Alia and Arjun Chhiba extended birthday wishes.

Published: 12th November 2021 06:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2021 06:31 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan (Photo | Shah Rukh Khan Instagram)

By ANI

MUMBAI: As superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan turned 24-years-old on Friday, his sister Suhana and cousins Alia and Arjun Chhiba extended birthday wishes through their respective social media handles.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Alia posted a throwback picture from their childhood days, adding a little crown emoticon on Aryan's head.

Alia Chhiba wishes Aryan Khan on his birthday. (Photo | Instagram) 

She added a message, "Happy birthday to the two most loving and inspiring people @namitachhiba @___aryan___."

Suhana reshared this picture on her Instagram Story and added a red heart emoticon in the top-left corner.

Arjun also took to his Instagram Story and posted birthday wishes for both his mother Namita Chhiba and cousin Aryan.

Sharing pictures with Namita and Aryan, he wrote, "Happiest birthday to the most beautiful...and strongest people I know."

For the unversed, Arjun and Alia are the children of Gauri Khan's brother Vikrant Chhiba.

Earlier today, Aryan, who was recently granted bail in the drugs-on-cruise case, appeared before Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), to mark his weekly (every Friday) presence before the agency.

