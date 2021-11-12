STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Emmy nomination reaffirms our faith: Ram Madhvani on 'Aarya 2'

Filmmaker Ram Madhvani said the super success of his Emmy-nominated show 'Aarya' has motivated the team to make the second season.

Published: 12th November 2021 02:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2021 02:41 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen in 'Aarya'.

Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen in 'Aarya'.

By PTI

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Ram Madhvani on Friday said the super success of his Emmy-nominated show 'Aarya' has motivated the team to make the second season.

The Sushmita Sen-starrer series have bagged nominations for India as part of 2021 International Emmy Awards.

The makers unveiled the teaser on Friday, which shows Sen's Aarya Sareen as she finds herself in a grittier, darker journey.

Created by Madhvani and Sandeep Modi, 'Aarya' is an official remake of the popular Dutch crime-drama 'Penoza' The Indian adaptation revolved around Aarya Sareen, played by Sen, a happily married woman whose world turns upside down when her husband, pharma baron Tej Sareen (Chandrachur Singh) is shot.

The first season, which debuted on Disney+ Hotstar in June 2020, garnered acclaim for its taut narrative and performances.

Talking about the show's return, Madhvani said the love and appreciation the team received post the release of the first season was heart-warming and motivated them to come up with the next chapter.

"The show's nomination in the Best Drama category at the International Emmy Awards reaffirms our faith in the story we set out to tell. I am thrilled to take fans of the show on the next step of Aarya's journey. She faces challenges every step of the way as she is forced to walk a fine line between keeping her family alive and seeking revenge," the director said in a statement.

Penned by Sandeep Shrivastava and Anu Singh Choudhary, the first season of 'Aarya' also featured Sikander Kher, Ankur Bhatia, Namit Das, Vikas Kumar, Sugandha Garg among others.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Emmy Aarya 2 Aarya Ram Madhvani
India Matters
Chennai police inspector E Rajeswari (Videograb)
Chennai woman cop rescues man trapped under tree who was presumed dead, video goes viral
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut (File Photo | PTI)
Independence or alms? Kangana remark sparks national outburst as parties ask President take back her Padma Shri
Dr Kafeel Khan (File photo| PTI)
Suspended doctor Kafeel Khan sacked by UP hospital over deaths of 70 children
A health worker shows vials of Covaxin at a vaccination centre. (File Photo | PTI)
Covaxin 77.8 per cent effective against COVID, 65.2 per cent against Delta variant: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp