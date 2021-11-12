STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Love songs have no season: Arijit Singh

Arijit Singh says his latest track 'Tera Hua' from the upcoming film 'Cash' is a romantic number with beautiful composition and that love songs have no season.

Published: 12th November 2021 05:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2021 05:49 PM   |  A+A-

Singer and composer Arijit Singh

Singer and composer Arijit Singh (Photo | EPS)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Singer and composer Arijit Singh says his latest track 'Tera Hua' from the upcoming film 'Cash' is a romantic number with beautiful composition and that love songs have no season.

"Love songs have no season and 'Tera Hua' is a beautiful track," says Arijit.

The track, featuring Amol Parashar and Smriti Kalra, released Friday.

Music composer Akull added that his composition brings out the emotions of love and care.

He says: "'Tera Hua' is decorated with words that seek to bring out the sensitive and empathetic perspective of a lover. I am sure that audiences will enjoy this song as much I did while composing.''

'Cash' is directed by Rishab Seth and produced by Vishesh Bhatt.

It is based on the issue of demonetization and how it has affected the people. It stars Amol Parashar and Smriti Kalra in the lead roles. The trailer of this movie is already out and it will be released on November 19 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Produced by Sony Music, 'Tera Hua' is one of the four tracks from the movie.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arijit Singh
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
Third Covid jab to counter another wave? Anxious doctors, nurses take booster shots in Bengaluru
Image used for representation (Express Illustrations)
Coimbatore student suicide case: Chinmaya Vidyalaya principal booked under POCSO Act
A thick blanket of smog on National Highway 9 in Delhi. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Delhi pollution: Schools shut for a week, construction barred, govt employees to work from home
Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses during laying the foundation stone of a state university, in Azamgarh on Saturday. (Photo | ANI)
On visit to UP, Amit Shah coins acronym 'JAM' to take dig at Akhilesh over Jinnah statement

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp