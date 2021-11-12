Love songs have no season: Arijit Singh

By IANS

MUMBAI: Singer and composer Arijit Singh says his latest track 'Tera Hua' from the upcoming film 'Cash' is a romantic number with beautiful composition and that love songs have no season.

"Love songs have no season and 'Tera Hua' is a beautiful track," says Arijit.

The track, featuring Amol Parashar and Smriti Kalra, released Friday.

Music composer Akull added that his composition brings out the emotions of love and care.

He says: "'Tera Hua' is decorated with words that seek to bring out the sensitive and empathetic perspective of a lover. I am sure that audiences will enjoy this song as much I did while composing.''

'Cash' is directed by Rishab Seth and produced by Vishesh Bhatt.

It is based on the issue of demonetization and how it has affected the people. It stars Amol Parashar and Smriti Kalra in the lead roles. The trailer of this movie is already out and it will be released on November 19 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Produced by Sony Music, 'Tera Hua' is one of the four tracks from the movie.