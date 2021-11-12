STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Neetu Kapoor wraps up 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' shoot, says film helped her gain confidence

Bollywood actress Neetu Kapoor on Friday said she has completed shooting for her upcoming movie 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo'.

Bollywood actress Neetu Kapoor (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Veteran actor Neetu Kapoor on Friday said she has completed shooting for her upcoming movie "Jug Jugg Jeeyo".

Backed by filmmaker Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, the family comedy drama stars Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Anil Kapoor.

It is directed by Raj Mehta, who helmed the 2019 hit 'Good Newwz'.

"Jug Jugg Jeeyo" marks the return of Kapoor to the big screen after seven years.

She was last seen in 'Besharam', which featured her actor son Ranbir Kapoor and late husband Rishi Kapoor.

The 63-year-old actor took to Instagram and posted a picture of herself from her make-up room and said the experience of working on the film helped her regain confidence.

"Finally wrapped #jugjuggjeeyo was such a wonderful experience...made some Lovely friends..gained confidence which was so needed at that time..this movie will always be very special," Kapoor wrote.

The veteran had started filming for the 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' in November 2020, months after her husband, Bollywood star Rishi Kapoor, died in April same year.

Recently, Dhawan and Advani finished shooting for the latest schedule of 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo'.

The movie also stars Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Kohli.

