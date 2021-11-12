STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Prateik Babbar-starrer 'Cobalt Blue' to release on Netflix on December 3

Streaming platform Netflix on Friday announced their upcoming film 'Cobalt Blue' starring Prateik Babbar will release on December 3.

Published: 12th November 2021 03:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2021 03:05 PM   |  A+A-

A still from Prateik Babbar-starrer 'Cobalt Blue'.

A still from Prateik Babbar-starrer 'Cobalt Blue'.

By PTI

MUMBAI: Streaming platform Netflix on Friday announced their upcoming film 'Cobalt Blue' starring Prateik Babbar will release on December 3.

Billed as a captivating drama, the film is set in the early 90s and explores the various shades of a relationship and love, Netflix said in a statement.

It follows an unconventional narrative based on a best-selling novel of the same name, the film reels off the story of a brother and sister who fall in love with the same man and how their family is shattered by the ensuing events, the official logline read.

"Cobalt Blue" is directed and written by award-winning director Sachin Kundalkar of "Nirop" and "Gandha" fame.

He is also the author of the novel.

The movie also stars Neelay Mehendale and Anjali Sivaraman and is produced by Open Air Films.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Netflix Cobalt Blue Prateik Babbar
India Matters
Chennai police inspector E Rajeswari (Videograb)
Chennai woman cop rescues man trapped under tree who was presumed dead, video goes viral
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut (File Photo | PTI)
Independence or alms? Kangana remark sparks national outburst as parties ask President take back her Padma Shri
Dr Kafeel Khan (File photo| PTI)
Suspended doctor Kafeel Khan sacked by UP hospital over deaths of 70 children
A health worker shows vials of Covaxin at a vaccination centre. (File Photo | PTI)
Covaxin 77.8 per cent effective against COVID, 65.2 per cent against Delta variant: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp