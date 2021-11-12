Tanishk Bagchi a musical force to reckon with: Karan Johar

By IANS

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Karan Johar has heaped praise on music composer Tanishk Bagchi and said that he is a musical force to reckon with.

After creating a hit 'Raataan Lambiyan', a love track from Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani starrer 'Shershaah', Bagchi's latest recreation of the 90s hit song 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani' from the Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Sooryavanshi', jointly produced by Karan, hit the right chords with the audience.

Talking about the musician, Karan said: "Tanishk is a musical force to reckon with. He has a unique talent of blending superlative melodies with commercial prerequisites, to say that he has a pulse on the music market would be stating the obvious. Dharma Productions have been proud to associate for many years with Tanishk and we hope to continue churning out chartbusters together."

Overwhelmed with the heartening response, Bagchi said: "The skill set to create an original number is drastically different from recreating a hit song like Tip Tip Barsa. It's a sheer stroke of luck that things have worked out in such a way that these songs have been released in a matter of a few months. I am so grateful that I found a sounding board like Karan Johar, who encourages his composers to bring out their best."

The music composer said that he thoroughly enjoyed the process of working on both songs but admitted that the pressure was much higher in 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani'.

He added: "When you are remaking an iconic song like that, there's no scope to go wrong. I gave my best shot and it's so wonderful to see people appreciating the track. I am so thankful to Rohit Shetty and Karan, both of whom were such steadfast supporters. A whole new generation has discovered the song and it will be cherished for years to come. The idea was to doff our hats to the most heard song from our childhood and I am glad we did it successfully."

Directed by Rohit Shetty, 'Sooryavanshi' also stars Jackie Shroff and Katrina Kaif. The film has passed the Rs 100 crore benchmark at the box-office since its release last week.