WATCH | Teaser of 'Hiccups and Hookups' is all about being friends with family

By ANI

MUMBAI: The teaser of 'Hiccups and Hookups' is a breath of fresh air, featuring an unusual family breaking stereotypes and redefining the idea of family.

The modern show, featuring Lara Dutta Bhupathi, Prateik Babbar and Shinnova, busts the popular Indian family tradition which refrains discussions around sex and love, making it difficult to share our real lives with parents and siblings.

The teaser introduces Lara's character Vasudha as a 'modern stree' who is confused about her dating options. Prateik, playing the role of her brother Akhil, is introduced as the guy who "believes in connecting people in bed than for marriage". Shinnova will be seen playing the teenage daughter of Lara's character in the show.

While there is a tendency to call families like Rao's dysfunctional, director Kunal Kohli said it's important to emphasise that families are of all kinds, much like relationships.

He explained, "We have these ideas of perfect families and norms like these are discussions to avoid with parents. Here's a series about modern-day relationships and how layered and complicated they are. The series showcases family members who talk about everything under the sun - from breakfasts to sexual encounters. I would call it an honest depiction of a modern-day family and frankly, a lot of modern-day families are capable of hosting honest discussions about the most intimate details of their lives."

'Hiccups and Hookups' directed by Kunal Kohli will stream on Lionsgate Play from November 26.