Happy Birthday Juhi Chawla: Madhuri Dixit pens heartfelt note for 'Gulaab Gang' co-star

Taking to her Twitter, Madhuri shared a throwback picture featuring her with Juhi from a dance reality show in which the former was a judge earlier.

Published: 13th November 2021 03:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2021 03:24 PM   |  A+A-

Juhi Chawla (L) and Madhuri Dixit

Juhi Chawla (L) and Madhuri Dixit. (Photo|Twitter)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Sharing an adorable picture, actor Madhuri Dixit penned a heartfelt birthday note to wish actor Juhi Chawla on her 54th birthday. Celebrated actor of the 90s, Juhi Chawla was showered with love from her fans and followers as she turned 54 on Saturday.

However, it was her 'Gulaab Gang' co-star Madhuri Dixit's wish that was caught everyone's attention as both the superstars had a long Bollywood tale of friendship and estrangement with each other. Taking to her Twitter, Madhuri shared a throwback picture featuring her with Juhi from a dance reality show in which the former was a judge earlier.

In the snap, the two divas can be seen twinning in shades of green dresses, as they shook a leg with each other on the stage.

Sharing the snap, Madhuri wrote, "Happy birthday to the beauty @iam_juhi You have given an immense contribution to the world of entertainment. Right from Qyamat se Qyamat tak to Gulab Gang you have always dazzled in every role you do. May you keep shining as always."

Madhuri and Juhi's long-time rivalry is well-known in B-town. In an earlier 'Koffee with Karan' episode, Juhi even revealed that she rejected Karisma Kapoor's role in 'Dil To Pagal Hai' because she (Madhuri) was in it.

The divas are two of the most popular stars of the 90s. They were considered to be thick competitors and were always pitted against each other for their acting skills.

But later they forged a friendship that is even stronger than it was before, and now the duo keeps showering each other with love on social media. The two even shared screen space in Anubhav Sinha's home production 'Gulab Gang'.

Coming back to Juhi's birthday, the actor-turned-environmentalist urged her fans to plant trees as a birthday gift to her, as a part of her association with the 'Cauvery Calling'.

The former Miss India, who has been vocal about creating awareness for the betterment of the society at large, had catapulted to stardom with films like 'Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak', 'Darr', 'Ishq', 'Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke', and 'Yes Boss', among others.

She was last seen in 2019's 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga', co-starring Anil Kapoor, with Sonam Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in the lead roles. Madhuri will soon be making her OTT debut with the Netflix series 'Finding Anamika'.

