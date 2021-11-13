STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nine years of 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan': Anushka Sharma celebrates with video montage

Published: 13th November 2021 04:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2021 04:14 PM   |  A+A-

Anushka Sharma (R) and Shah Rukh Khan in 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan'

Anushka Sharma (R) and Shah Rukh Khan in 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan'. (Photo| IMDb)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Late veteran director Yash Chopra's last film 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan' clocked nine years since its release on Saturday. To mark the special day, actor Anushka Sharma shared a beautiful video montage on social media.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Anushka posted a video that captured various scenes from the film featuring Anushka along with her co-stars Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. "#9YearsOfJabTakHaiJaan @yrf #YashChopra #AdityaChopra @iamsrk @katrinakaif," she penned the caption.

The video also featured director Yash Chopra along with fun BTS moments and bloopers. The film's hit song 'Challa' played in the background. 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan' was written by Yash Chopra's son, filmmaker Aditya Chopra. The film featured some of the most romantic songs penned by Gulzar and the music for the film was composed by AR Rahman.

