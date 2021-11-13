One year of 'Chhalaang': Nushrratt Bharuccha opens up about playing a Haryanvi teacher

By ANI

MUMBAI: As Hansal Mehta directorial 'Chhalaang' clocked a year since its release on Saturday, actor Nushrratt Bharuccha recalled her experience of playing the role of a small-town girl in the film. In the film, she played the role of a Haryanvi teacher and received much appreciation for her performance.

Recalling her experience, Nushrratt shared, "As an actor, I have always aspired to bring to the table, something that is completely new and exciting. Having tried my hands in quirky comedy genres earlier, with 'Chhalaang' I wanted to break the conventional mould and try something different and deliver my best at it."

She further appreciated her director Hansal Mehta and co-star Rajkummar Rao, who played the role of a sports teacher. "Thanks to Hansal Mehta Sir for guiding me on set and nurturing me as an actor and ofcourse Rajkummar for being such a wonderful co-star, it's always fun to work with him," she added.

Nushrratt recently also bagged a nomination at the Busan International Film Festival for the best actress award for her role in the anthology film 'Ajeeb Daastaans'. Nushrratt's lineup currently features 'Chhorri', 'Hurdang', 'Janhit Mein Jaari', 'Ram Setu' and an unnamed project.