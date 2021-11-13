Remind the lady who said Independence was 'bheekh': Vishal Dadlani on Kangana Ranaut's remarks

By ANI

MUMBAI: Music composer Vishal Dadlani, on Saturday, reacted to Kangana Ranaut's controversial remarks on the country's Independence. On Thursday, Kangana had said that India attained freedom in 2014 when the Narendra Modi-led government came to power and described the country's Independence in 1947 as "bheekh" or alms.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Vishal shared a post in which he can be seen wearing a t-shirt with Bhagat Singh's picture on it along with the word, "zindabad".

Along with the picture, Vishal penned the caption, "Remind the lady who said our Independence was "bheekh". The man on my t-shirt is Shaheed Sardar Bhagat Singh, atheist, poet philosopher, freedom fighter, son of India, and son of a farmer. He gave his life for our freedom, for India's Independence at age 23, and went to the gallows with a smile and a song on his lips."

He further wrote about other freedom fighters who "refused to beg". "Remind her of him, of Sukhdev, of Rajguru, of Ashfaqullah, and all the many thousands of others who refused to bow, refused to beg. Remind her politely, but strongly, so she never again dares to forget," he added.

Earlier today, Kangana said on social media that she will return her Padma Shri award if anyone can prove that she has disrespected martyrs and freedom fighters. Previously, several politicians have also reacted with outrage at her comments.

Maharashtra Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik on Friday demanded that the Centre must withdraw the Padma Shri award from Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut for her controversial remarks on the country's Independence and sought her immediate arrest.

Youth Congress workers in Indore on Friday protested against the same. Shiv Sena's mouthpiece Saamana on Saturday criticised Kangana for her controversial remarks and said that it is unfortunate that the Padma Shri has been awarded to someone who insulted the freedom fighters.

Kangana received the prestigious award by President Ram Nath Kovind at a ceremony hosted at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in the capital on November 8.